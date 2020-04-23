Bank of America Corp DE Sells 35,703 Shares of Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,449 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 35,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.16% of Berry Petroleum worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $192.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 2.75. Berry Petroleum Company LLC has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.22.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.30 million. Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Berry Petroleum Company LLC will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRY. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Berry Petroleum from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Berry Petroleum from $12.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

