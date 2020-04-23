Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 286,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.84% of Liquidity Services worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Liquidity Services by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 26,648 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Liquidity Services by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 16,468 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Liquidity Services by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,421,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,433,000 after acquiring an additional 64,895 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Liquidity Services by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,198 shares during the period. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III purchased 16,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,412.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique purchased 60,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $248,412.51. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 508,199 shares of company stock worth $2,152,263. Insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $166.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.89. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.12 million. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LQDT shares. ValuEngine cut Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

