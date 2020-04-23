Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,090 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.46% of Limoneira worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMNR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Limoneira in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Limoneira in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.17, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $41.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

LMNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Limoneira from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. National Securities lowered shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Limoneira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Limoneira Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.