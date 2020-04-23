Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.37% of AnaptysBio worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 817.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANAB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.88.

AnaptysBio stock opened at $15.44 on Thursday. AnaptysBio Inc has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $79.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average is $18.72. The company has a market capitalization of $420.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.88.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio Inc will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB).

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.