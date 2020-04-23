Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,798,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 26,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $35.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.13. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $1,422,874.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

