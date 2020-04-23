Baugh & Associates LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Baugh & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.2% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 87.7% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 330,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,318,000 after purchasing an additional 24,948 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.2% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 337,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,219,000 after purchasing an additional 70,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.36.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $152.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The firm has a market cap of $399.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

