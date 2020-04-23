Bay Rivers Group Has $323,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 18,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,458,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.36.

JNJ opened at $152.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.54. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $399.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

