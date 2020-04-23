Bay Rivers Group Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bay Rivers Group trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.7% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,363.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,978.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,883.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1,178.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.72, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 price target (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,600.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,373.41.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

