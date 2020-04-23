Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $54,000 Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $78.74 on Thursday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average of $81.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on D. Mizuho boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.93.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

