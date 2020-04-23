Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $65,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $140.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $106.07 and a 12 month high of $171.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

