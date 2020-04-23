Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 588 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,328 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after purchasing an additional 733,712 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Visa by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,126,443,000 after acquiring an additional 767,660 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,727,807,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,909,176,000 after acquiring an additional 277,305 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

Shares of V stock opened at $166.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $322.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.09. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

