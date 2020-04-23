Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,457 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,457 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $39,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.24.

Shares of PG stock opened at $119.40 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $297.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.46, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,991,193 shares of company stock valued at $482,900,415. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

