BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $36.83

Shares of BE Semiconductor Industrs NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.83 and traded as low as $32.17. BE Semiconductor Industrs shares last traded at $32.17, with a volume of 4,100 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded BE Semiconductor Industrs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.97.

BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.33 million for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industrs had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 28.91%.

About BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY)

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCB and eWLB die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

