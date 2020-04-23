Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and accounts for approximately 2.9% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $7,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. Selway Asset Management raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 8,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $2,028,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX stock opened at $266.76 on Thursday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.80.

In related news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total transaction of $7,155,179.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at $60,871,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,308 shares of company stock worth $11,858,705 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.