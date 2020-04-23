Begbies Traynor Group’s (BARK) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BARK)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by investment analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BARK stock opened at GBX 23.95 ($0.32) on Thursday. Begbies Traynor Group has a 52-week low of GBX 10.95 ($0.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 45.70 ($0.60).

In other news, insider Rupert Fraser bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £2,800 ($3,683.24).

About Begbies Traynor Group

Begbies Traynor Group

