Belvoir Lettings (LON:BLV) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $131.63

Shares of Belvoir Lettings PLC (LON:BLV) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $131.63 and traded as low as $99.66. Belvoir Lettings shares last traded at $103.00, with a volume of 24,722 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Belvoir Lettings in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 111.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 131.63.

Belvoir Lettings Company Profile (LON:BLV)

Belvoir Lettings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in selling, supporting, and training residential property franchises in the United Kingdom. The company operates the franchised network of high street residential lettings and as estate agents with approximately 300 outlets primarily under the Newton Fallowell, Goodchilds, and Northwood brands.

