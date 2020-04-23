Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Has $3.27 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.6% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $277.02 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $306.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.00.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

