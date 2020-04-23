Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Has $3.34 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises 2.7% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Guggenheim lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.03.

NYSE NVS opened at $88.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.