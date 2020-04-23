Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 510 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,612,000. AXA increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,686,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $102,997,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 790,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. ValuEngine raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra upgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

NYSE:TJX opened at $46.38 on Thursday. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.35. The company has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

