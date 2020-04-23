Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 965 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 2.6% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,877 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $16,110,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 65,058 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Evercore ISI lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Shares of ABT opened at $95.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.22. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

