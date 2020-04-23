Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

NYSE:XOM opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $174.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

