Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 0.7% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 405,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $341,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,353,000 after buying an additional 676,744 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 343,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 482,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,245,000 after buying an additional 64,055 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.02.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.47 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average is $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $211.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

