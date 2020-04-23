Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,076 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.8% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 98,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 29,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 686,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,776,000 after purchasing an additional 72,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,324 shares of company stock worth $11,443,088 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $89.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

