Betashares Crude Oil INDEX ETF-Currency Hedged (Synthetic) (ASX:OOO) Shares Down 38.7%

Betashares Crude Oil INDEX ETF-Currency Hedged (Synthetic) (ASX:OOO) were down 38.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$2.51 ($1.78) and last traded at A$2.60 ($1.84), approximately 12,794,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.24 ($3.01).

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.

