Betashares Global Income Leaders ETF (ASX:INCM) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Betashares Global Income Leaders ETF (ASX:INCM) shares dropped 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$11.87 ($8.42) and last traded at A$11.87 ($8.42), approximately 21,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$12.07 ($8.56).

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

