BHP Group (LON:BHP) Upgraded at Societe Generale

BHP Group (LON:BHP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,580 ($20.78) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 1,680 ($22.10). Societe Generale’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.54% from the stock’s previous close.

BHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 1,820 ($23.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,680 ($22.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,622.50 ($21.34).

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 1,258.60 ($16.56) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,233.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,590.25. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 939.80 ($12.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34).

In other BHP Group news, insider Susan Kilsby bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,696 ($22.31) per share, for a total transaction of £67,840 ($89,239.67).

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

