BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $470.40 Million

Brokerages expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to report sales of $470.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $448.94 million to $500.20 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted sales of $400.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $454.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.88 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.44.

BMRN opened at $92.47 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 697.85 and a beta of 1.05.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,537,577.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $282,712.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,948 shares of company stock worth $3,987,997. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 851.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

