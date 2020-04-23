BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BMRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.44.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $92.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.58. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $97.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -616.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $454.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.88 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $895,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,443 shares in the company, valued at $26,537,577.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $282,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,997 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 851.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.