Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Sells 588 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,541 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.1% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 34,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 20,890 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 62,671 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 56.4% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,939 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

NYSE:VZ opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

