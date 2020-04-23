Black Diamond Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Black Diamond Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,363.49 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,461.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,978.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,883.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1,178.25 billion, a PE ratio of 102.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,480.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,373.41.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

