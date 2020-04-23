BLB&B Advisors LLC Acquires 148 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.22.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total value of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,406.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total transaction of $1,420,460.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,918.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $342.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.80 and a 200-day moving average of $348.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The firm has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.