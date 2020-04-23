BLB&B Advisors LLC Acquires 18 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG stock opened at $1,263.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,194.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,316.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 47.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,340.00 price objective (down from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,540.86.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

