BLB&B Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $54.80 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.31.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

CBSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

In other news, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $264,848.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,139. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 7,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $495,358.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,373.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,144 shares of company stock worth $4,670,062. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

