BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $592,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,773 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 320,122 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,652,000 after buying an additional 34,712 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in General Motors by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 134,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,755,049 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $57,250,000 after purchasing an additional 68,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien bought 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra downgraded shares of General Motors to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.47.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.34. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

