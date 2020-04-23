BLB&B Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SO opened at $57.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.13 and a 200 day moving average of $62.07. The company has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

