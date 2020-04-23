BLB&B Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,698 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $4.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,130.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,000. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $4.77 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

