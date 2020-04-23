BLB&B Advisors LLC Raises Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 16.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 111.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 240,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 126,800 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $706,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,795,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 19.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a apr 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

AGNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.80 to $13.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

