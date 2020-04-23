BLB&B Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams Companies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.98.

In other Williams Companies news, Director Michael A. Creel bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,567.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Chandler bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $195,910.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,861.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMB opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Williams Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $29.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

