BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter worth $243,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter worth $901,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Hershey by 48.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 3.7% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $143.28 on Thursday. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.21.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $450,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $612,813.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,269,619.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,416 shares of company stock worth $2,388,786. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Hershey from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.11.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

