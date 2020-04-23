BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 19,758 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 76.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,758 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 33,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $73.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day moving average is $88.70.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

