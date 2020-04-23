BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average is $47.91. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $35.27 and a 1 year high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

