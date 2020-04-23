BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 370 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in United Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 25.3% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 46.1% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 150.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTX opened at $62.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.63 and its 200-day moving average is $132.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UTX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

