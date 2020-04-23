BLB&B Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,407 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.3% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $986,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601,512 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,889 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.66. The stock has a market cap of $240.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.