Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Stake Lessened by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at $1,013,000. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Boeing by 24.1% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,300 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Boeing by 34.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 765 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 792.6% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 30,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 26,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $134.97 on Thursday. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00. The company has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.48 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.11.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

