BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) vs. Puradyn Filter Technologies (NYSE:PFTI) Critical Survey

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) and Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

BorgWarner has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puradyn Filter Technologies has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BorgWarner and Puradyn Filter Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BorgWarner 0 6 8 0 2.57 Puradyn Filter Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

BorgWarner currently has a consensus price target of $42.57, indicating a potential upside of 65.97%. Given BorgWarner’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BorgWarner is more favorable than Puradyn Filter Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BorgWarner and Puradyn Filter Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BorgWarner $10.17 billion 0.52 $746.00 million $4.13 6.21 Puradyn Filter Technologies $1.53 million 0.50 -$1.69 million N/A N/A

BorgWarner has higher revenue and earnings than Puradyn Filter Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of BorgWarner shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of BorgWarner shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of Puradyn Filter Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BorgWarner and Puradyn Filter Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BorgWarner 7.34% 18.68% 8.50% Puradyn Filter Technologies -110.55% N/A -65.39%

Summary

BorgWarner beats Puradyn Filter Technologies on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc. provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains. It also provides emissions systems, such as electric air pumps and exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) modules, EGR coolers and valves, glow plugs, and instant starting systems; and thermal systems products comprising viscous fan drives, polymer fans, coolant pumps, cabin heaters, battery heaters, and battery charging and gasoline ignition technologies. The Drivetrain segment develops and manufactures friction and mechanical products that include dual and friction clutch modules, friction and separator plates, transmission bands, torque converter and one-way clutches, and torsional vibration dampers. It also provides electro-hydraulic solenoids, transmission solenoid modules, and dual clutch control modules; rear-wheel drive/all-wheel drive (AWD) transfer case systems, front wheel drive-AWD coupling systems, and cross-axle coupling systems; starters, alternators, and hybrid electric motors; and motor controllers, battery chargers, and uninterrupted power source systems. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers of light vehicles, which comprise passenger cars, sport-utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks; commercial vehicles, including medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses; and off-highway vehicles, such as agricultural and construction machinery, and marine applications, as well as to tier one vehicle systems suppliers and the aftermarket for light, commercial, and off-highway vehicles. BorgWarner Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About Puradyn Filter Technologies

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bypass oil filtration systems for use with internal combustion engines and hydraulic equipment that use lubricating oil worldwide. The company offers its products under the Puradyn name. Its Puradyn system cleans oil by providing a loop circuit of oil filtration and treatment to continually remove solid, liquid, and gaseous contaminants from the oil through a filtration and absorption process. The company also manufactures disposable replacement filter elements for the Puradyn system. Its products are marketed to various industries that include hydraulic applications, and other users of engines or equipment that utilize up to 50 weight oil for lubrication. The company sells its products directly, as well as through manufacturer's representatives, distributors, or other agents to OEMs, other distributors, and national accounts. It serves oil and gas services, power generation, construction and forestry, commercial marine, mining, and transportation industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Boynton Beach, Florida.

