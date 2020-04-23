Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,977 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.47% of Camden National worth $7,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 507,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,395,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Camden National by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Camden National by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Camden National by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 182,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Camden National by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

CAC stock opened at $27.91 on Thursday. Camden National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $425.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $44.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.16 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

In other news, EVP Joanne T. Campbell sold 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $202,571.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

CAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Camden National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Camden National in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Camden National presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $43.50.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

