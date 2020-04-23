Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $11.29 Million Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,443 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.18% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $11,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 462.3% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 905,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 744,242 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 308,410.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 30,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 30,841 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IPG. Citigroup decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE:IPG opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $25.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $231,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $3,384,163.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

