Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $11.60 Million Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.14% of PerkinElmer worth $11,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,855,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,151,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,020,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,955,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,206,000 after acquiring an additional 498,039 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 447.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 509,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,490,000 after acquiring an additional 416,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,535,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,566,000 after acquiring an additional 337,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $171,000.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

PKI opened at $85.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.36. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.91 and a twelve month high of $102.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.31.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

