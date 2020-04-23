Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $7.09 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $119.20 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4199 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

