Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 2,539 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,160 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 27,887 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 7,008 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ABT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

NYSE ABT opened at $95.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.01 and its 200 day moving average is $84.22. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.